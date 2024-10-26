Prep football: Hawks use ground game to secure win over Warriors

Doing what they do best, the high-flying Mountlake Terrace Hawks stayed grounded on Friday with a stout running game. It turned out to be more than enough to push the Hawks to a 28-17 win over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in a Wesco League football matchup played at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace ran for more than 320 yards in the victory, with sophomore quarterback Mason Wilson leading the team in rushing. Wilson racked up 158 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Cody Ekanayake and Owen Boswell also played significant roles in the Hawks’ running game. Ekanayake ran for 97 yards on 13 carries while Owen Boswell compiled 72 yards on 20 carries; each also added a rushing touchdown in the win.

Boswell credited Terrace’s rushing numbers to the team’s offensive line. “Our line plays four quarters,” he said. “They’re well-conditioned and they play the whole game hard. They’re a great line.”

Terrace Coach Archie Malloy agreed that it was the big Hawks on the line of scrimmage that drove the team to victory on Friday.

“It all starts up front, our offensive line,” Malloy said. “We pride ourselves on both sides of the ball, taking care of business and being tough and being nasty. And that’s what we had to do tonight.”

All but two of the Hawks’ 53 offensive plays on Friday were on the ground. Though limited with pass attempts, Wilson did go 2-for-2 for 21 yards throwing the ball.

This season’s Hawk running game is a continuation of the offensive push seen at Mountlake Terrace for the past few years. While it was a singular back getting most of the rushing opportunities previously, this year’s effort is a collaboration of primarily Wilson, Ekanayake and Boswell.

“When you lose a back like Zaveon Jones (the school’s all-time leading rusher), it’s going to take multiple people to carry the load,” Malloy said. “And fortunately we have the people that can do that. We have people that have their hand in the pile and they’re playing great right now.”

Jones graduated from Terrace last year and is now playing collegiate football at College of the Siskiyous in northern California.

During Friday’s game, the Hawks reached the end zone after completing three of their four first-half drives and led at halftime 21-10.

Edmonds-Woodway (1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-6 overall) cut the Terrace advantage to 21-17 with 4:50 to go in the third quarter with a Nathan Schlack 91-yard rushing TD. But any Warrior momentum from the long touchdown run was snuffed out two plays later when the Hawks answered with an 82-yard TD dash by Wilson.

E-W Coach John Gradwohl said that Terrace was able to control much of the game by converting third- and fourth-down opportunities to keep drives alive. “There were a lot of third-and-short, fourth-and-short,” Gradwohl said. “It came down to a game of inches.”

“They’re a good football team,” Gradwohl conceded. “That’s why they’re second in the league.”

Gradwohl also said that a few key miscues hindered his squad from staying close to Terrace. “We had a couple of plays where we had penalties that hurt us a little bit,” he said.

The victory lifted Terrace’s record to 5-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-2 overall and solidified the team’s runner-up spot in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference standings behind conference champion Monroe.

Terrace will next play the second-place team from the 3A Wesco League North Conference (either Sedro-Woolley, Stanwood or Ferndale) on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 or Nov. 2 at Edmonds Stadium in a Wesco League crossover game.

While Friday’s win over E-W will help the Hawks’ chances of getting a more favorable matchup when they begin play in the 3A state playoffs on Nov. 9 or 10 (Terrace is already guaranteed a spot in the round-of-32 playoff bracket), Malloy noted another significant milestone achieved with the victory.

“This team made history tonight,” Malloy said. “They’re the first team in the history of this school to sweep the ESD (Edmonds School District opponents Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood) and the Shoreline schools (Shorecrest, Shorewood). So hats off to this group.”

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 24

Mountlake Terrace 14 7 7 0 – 28

Edmonds-Woodway 7 3 7 0 – 17

1st quarter scoring:

– Cody Ekanayake (Mountlake Terrace) 34-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick good

– George Gizzi (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-yard TD pass to Henry Ruff; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

– Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 11-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick good

2nd quarter scoring:

– Tyler Yates (Edmonds-Woodway) 28-yard field goal

– Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 2-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick good

3rd quarter scoring:

– Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 91-yard TD run; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

– Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 82-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

– none

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus 3A Wesco League North Conference #2 team (Sedro-Woolley, Stanwood or Ferndale); at Edmonds Stadium; date and time to be determined

Edmonds-Woodway next game: opponent to be announced (likely Snohomish or Marysville-Getchell); at Edmonds Stadium; date and time to be determined

— By Doug Petrowski