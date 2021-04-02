Prep football: In 27-0 win over Mavs, Warriors finish season undefeated

The stands at Edmonds Stadium were hardly jammed, but the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors continued their dominant ways in the annual Mavs-vs.-Warriors Stadium Jam showndown, shutting out their Edmonds School District rivals from Meadowdale 27-0.

The Mavericks defense played hard, holding the high-scoring Warriors team to just one touchdown for most of the first half, before surrendering a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cruze Colwill to Forrest Newton with just :04 seconds on the clock before halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway used two second-half touchdown runs from Steele Swinton to put the game out of reach.

Swinton made the most of his 38 yards rushing by scoring three times. He finished the season with 14 touchdowns in the five games, 12 of them coming in the final three games.

The real story was the absolute dominance of the Warriors’ defense.

They frustrated the Mavericks offense all night long, holding them to minus-13 yards rushing and just 12 yards passing, for a total of minus-1 yards for the game with no first downs.

Edmonds-Woodway finished the season undefeated, with a 5-0 record. Meadowdale completed the season with a 2-2 record.

Prep Football: Meadowdale @ Edmonds-Woodway, April 1, 2021

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 — 0

Edmonds-Woodway 7 7 6 7 — 27

First quarter scoring:

1:14 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 2-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

0:04 — Cruze Colwill (E-W) 19-yard TD pass to Forrest Newton; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

2:28 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 4-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

3:10 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 5-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale Head to Head Results since 2010 (Meadowdale leads the series 6-5):

April 1, 2021 Edmonds-Woodway 27 Meadowdale 0

Sept. 27, 2019 Edmonds-Woodway 27 Meadowdale 13

Sept. 21, 2018 Meadowdale 41 Edmonds-Woodway 20

Oct. 6, 2017 Edmonds-Woodway 21 Meadowdale 6

Oct. 21, 2016 Meadowdale 31 Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 18, 2015 Meadowdale 28 Edmonds-Woodway 21

Sept. 19, 2014 Meadowdale 20 Edmonds-Woodway 17

Sept. 20, 2013 Edmonds-Woodway 20 Meadowdale 14

Sept. 14, 2012 Meadowdale 28 Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 16, 2011 Meadowdale 27 Edmonds-Woodway 7

Sept. 17, 2010 Edmonds-Woodway 10 Meadowdale 7

— Story and photos by Scott Williams