Prep football: Mavs beat Warriors in annual ‘Jam the Stands’ rivalry game

The Meadowdale Mavericks jumped out to a 27-0 second quarter lead then cruised to a 41-20 triumph over their rival Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Friday in the two teams annual “Jam the Stands” game at Edmonds Stadium.
Hunter Moen threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Mavs to the victory.
The Warriors’ Capassio Cherry ran for 211 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, but it wouldn’t be enough as E-W fell to 0-4 this season.
Both Meadowale and E-W will be back at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 28, for their next games; the Mavs will host the Squalicum Storm at 5 p.m. while the Warriors will take on the winless Lynnwood Royals at 8 p.m.
Prep Football: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 21
Meadowdale 14 13 14 0 — 41
Edmonds-Woodway 0 7 13 0 — 20
First quarter scoring:
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 21-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD pass to Nate Hebert; Carlos PAT kick good
Second quarter scoring:
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 9-yard TD pass; Carlos Abad PAT kick failed
Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale) 9-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good
Capassio Cherry (Edmonds-Woodway) 74-yard TD run; PAT kick good
Third quarter scoring:
Patrick Norton (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-yard TD pass to Charm Pommachan; PAT kick good
Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good
Capassio Cherry (Edmonds-Woodway) 41-yard TD run; PAT kick failed
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Carlos Abad PAT kick good
Records: Meadowdale 2-1 in 3A Wesco League, 2-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2 in 3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall
Meadowdale next game: versus Squalicum, Friday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— By Doug Petrowski