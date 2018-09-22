Prep football: Mavs beat Warriors in annual ‘Jam the Stands’ rivalry game

The Meadowdale Mavericks jumped out to a 27-0 second quarter lead then cruised to a 41-20 triumph over their rival Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Friday in the two teams annual “Jam the Stands” game at Edmonds Stadium.

Hunter Moen threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Mavs to the victory.

The Warriors’ Capassio Cherry ran for 211 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, but it wouldn’t be enough as E-W fell to 0-4 this season.

Both Meadowale and E-W will be back at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 28, for their next games; the Mavs will host the Squalicum Storm at 5 p.m. while the Warriors will take on the winless Lynnwood Royals at 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 21

Meadowdale 14 13 14 0 — 41

Edmonds-Woodway 0 7 13 0 — 20

First quarter scoring:

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 21-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD pass to Nate Hebert; Carlos PAT kick good

Second quarter scoring:

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 9-yard TD pass; Carlos Abad PAT kick failed

Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale) 9-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good

Capassio Cherry (Edmonds-Woodway) 74-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Third quarter scoring:

Patrick Norton (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-yard TD pass to Charm Pommachan; PAT kick good

Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good

Capassio Cherry (Edmonds-Woodway) 41-yard TD run; PAT kick failed

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Carlos Abad PAT kick good

Records: Meadowdale 2-1 in 3A Wesco League, 2-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2 in 3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Squalicum, Friday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski