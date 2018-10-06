Prep football: Mavs cruise to 48-14 homecoming victory

1 of 8

Much to the delight of its homecoming game crowd, the Meadowdale Mavericks put together a big first half against the visiting Everett Seagulls and then coasted to an easy victory.

The Mavs stampeded past the Seagulls 48-14 in a 3A Wesco League South Conference contest played Friday at Edmonds District Stadium.

Quarterback Hunter Moen threw three first-half touchdown passes and ran for a fourth to lead Meadowdale to the win. Nate Hebert ran for two TDs to complete the Mavs scoring.

The Meadowdale defense gave up two touchdowns in the contest, a second quarter 10-yard run by Everett’s Christian Balmer and a 1-yard run by the Seagulls’ Lester Howard during a second half played with the “mercy rule” running clock.

With the win, Meadowdale evened its overall record to 3-3, lifted its 3A Wesco League South Conference mark to 3-1 and remained tied for second place in the conference standings with the Shorewood Thunderbirds.

Prep Football: Everett at Meadowdale, Oct. 5

Everett 0 7 0 7 — 14

Meadowdale 20 28 0 0 — 48

First quarter scoring:

Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick failed

Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 4-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 76-yard TD pass to Ray Free; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 10-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Christian Balmer (Everett) 10-yard TD run; David Eisendraft PAT kick

Ian Newsom (Meadowdale) 3-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 11-yard TD pass to Ray Free; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

Lester Howard (Everett) 1-yard TD run; David Eisendraft PAT kick

Records: Meadowdale 3-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-3 overall; Everett 1-4 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest, Friday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski