Prep football: Mavs dominate T-Birds in 40-8 win

The Meadowdale Mavericks football team used a smothering defense and an explosively potent offense in the second half Friday night at Edmonds District Stadium to earn their second win of the 2019 season — a 40-8 victory over the Shorewood Thunderbirds.

After a deliberately-paced first half, full of miscues and penalties on both sides of the ball, the Mavs took a tentative 7-0 lead into the halftime break.

When they emerged from the locker room for the third quarter, things changed.

Meadowdale scored three times in the quarter: Once on the ground when senior quarterback Hunter Moen scampered 12 yards, and then twice through the air on scoring strikes from Moen to Kristian Lunsford and Colton Walsh respectively.

The only points the Mavs allowed the Thunderbirds in the quarter came on an 88-yard kickoff return by Kody Carpenter. They held Shorewood to just 92 yards of total offense for the entire game.

Meadowdale added two insurance scores in the fourth quarter, with an eight-yard run by Ian Newsom, and a five yarder from Hussain Al-Mayyahi. Mayyahi had the lone score in the first half on a run from three yards out in the second quarter.

Moen finished the night hitting 12 of 16 passing attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Mavs in rushing with 71 yards on 13 carries.

Colton Walsh led the team with 99 yards receiving, including the 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Meadowdale will be the visiting team next Friday night when the Mavs face the Lynnwood Royals. The game will begin at 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Shorewood at Meadowdale, Sept. 13

Shorewood 0 0 8 0 — 08

Meadowdale 0 7 20 13 — 40

Second quarter scoring:

2:24 Hussain Al-Mayyahi (Meadowdale) 3 yard TD run; PAT Good

Third quarter scoring:

7:50 Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 12 yard TD Run; PAT good

7:43 Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) 88-yard Kick-off return; 2 Pt Conversion good

1:59 Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD Pass to Kristian Lunsford; PAT good

0:01 Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 29-yard TD Pass to Colton Walsh; PAT good

Fourth quarter scoring:

7:26 Ian Newsom (Meadowdale) 8-yard TD run; PAT Good

2:53 Hussain Al-Mayyahi (Meadowdale) 5-yard TD run; PAT failed

Records: Shorewood 0-1 in 3A Wesco South Conference, 1-1 overall; Meadowdale 1-0 in 3A Wesco South Conference, 2-0 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams