Prep football: Mavs earn 55-21 win over Royals

Over the past four seasons, the Meadowdale Mavericks have made it a habit to score big when taking on the Lynnwood Royals. Unfortunately for the Royals, habits can be hard to break.

The Mavs lit up the scoreboard with 55 points on Friday and defeated the Royals 55-21 in a Wesco League match-up played at Edmonds Stadium.

Meadowdale quarterback Hunter Moen threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in the game; Nate Hebert and Baboucarr Sowe added TD runs for the Mavs.

Lynnwood quarterback Christian Kirkman threw for two TD passes and rushed for one score, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Royals.

Meadowdale has averaged 48.6 points in the past five contests with Lynnwood; the Mavs are 5-0 against the Royals in those five games.

Friday’s win was the first for Meadowdale (1-2 overall) this season while the Royals are still looking for their first victory (0-3 overall) in 2018.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Sept. 14

Lynnwood 0 7 7 7 — 21

Meadowdale 21 14 14 7 — 55

First quarter scoring:

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 34-yard TD pass to Cutter Buchea; PAT kick is good

Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 28-yard TD pass to Justin Jackson; PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 8-yard TD pass to David Weitkamp; PAT kick is good

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Gibson; PAT kick is good

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 8-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 68-yard TD pass to Ray Free; PAT kick is good

Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 4-yard TD pass to Zayn Alrobae; PAT kick is good

Baboucarr Sowe (Meadowdale) 6-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Four quarter scoring:

Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Jaiden McCormick (Meadowdale) TD run; PAT kick is good

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall; Meadowdale 1-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Juanita, Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Juanita High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski