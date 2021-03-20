Prep football: Mavs edge Royals 13-7 in crosstown matchup

Crosstown conference rivals the Lynnwood Royals and the Meadowdale Mavericks faced off Friday night on the gridiron at Edmonds Stadium in a hard-fought contest that saw the home team Mavs edge the Royals, 13-7.

Lynnwood got on the board first late in the opening quarter, when junior quarterback Julius Heudorf found all-league wide receiver Tanner Fahey in the right corner of the end zone.

Meadowdale’s run-heavy offense, which only threw four times on the night, struggled to maintain a drive much of the first two quarters, and the Mavs trailed Lynnwood 7-0 at halftime.

With just over five minutes to play in the third, the Royals fumbled the ball on their own 10-yard line. The ball was recovered by senior Luis Martinez-lbarra, giving the Mavericks their best starting field position of the evening.

Running back Ian Newsom capped the drive three plays later, on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Lynnwood was called for a penalty on the extra-point attempt, which moved the ball to the 1 1/2- yard line. The Mavericks elected to try for the two-point conversion, but failed to punch it in, leaving them trailing Lynnwood 7-6.

“I have faith in my defense, I have faith in coach (Michael) Cooke. We hang our hat on our defense, and it was a risk we were willing to take.” Said Mavs head coach James Harmon regarding the decision to attempt the two-point conversion.

His faith in the Meadowdale defense paid off a quarter later.

With just over seven minutes to play in the game, Lynnwood was on the move. The Royals had just gained a first down at their own 31-yard line, when Julius Heudorf fired a pass over the middle that was intercepted by Ian Newsom, who rumbled his way to a 38-yard return for a touchdown that would prove to be the game-winning score.

“Ian coming up huge for us. We might not win the game if he doesn’t catch that,” Coach Harmon said of his senior linebacker.

The Mavericks defense forced another turnover late in the game on Lynnwood’s final drive, when Tristan Ahlstedt picked off another Heudorf pass at the Meadowdale 23-yard line to ice it.

“I’m proud of the way they played for four quarters,” Harmon said. “Things didn’t go our way early on. We were moving the ball well, and then we shot ourselves in the foot. So, overcoming that adversity; the kids never quitting, playing really hard on defense and coming up with big plays when they needed it, was big for us.”

For the Royals, Julius Heudorf finished the night with 13 of 27 passing attempts, for 110 yards, with one touchdown to Fahey and two interceptions.

Fahey had three catches for 39 yards and the score, while Anthony Hooker led the Royals in rushing with 29 yards on 15 carries.

Ian Newsom and sophomore Christopher Koon led the Mavs’ ground attack. Newsom finished with 102 yards on 16 carries and the one rushing touchdown. Koon added 91 yards on 15 carries.

The win gives Meadowdale 24 straight wins in the matchup of crosstown rivals.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, March 19, 2021

Lynnwood 7 0 0 0 — 7

Meadowdale 0 0 6 7 — 0

First quarter scoring:

0:48 — Julius Heudorf (Lynnwood) 13-yard TD Pass to Tanner Fahey; Paul Holeman PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

4:22 — Ian Newsom (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Cole Sargent 2-PT Conversion is no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

7:10 — Ian Newsom (Meadowdale) 38-yard fumble recovery return; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

Records: Meadowdale 2-1-0 overall; Lynnwood 1-2-0 overall

Meadowdale’s next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, March 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium; Lynnwood’s next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 26 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams