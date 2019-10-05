Prep football: Mavs get caught in Storm with 48-28 loss to Squalicum

After a crushing 45-7 loss to the Squalicum Storm last year, the Meadowdale Mavericks traveled to Bellingham on Friday with revenge on their minds; but the Storm proved again too much for the Mavs to stand up against.

Squalicum used a big first half and deluged the Mavs 48-28 in a Wesco League matchup played at Civic Stadium.

The Storm jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and led 41-14 with 3:49 to go before halftime on their way to the big victory.

The Mavs will next face the Everett Seagulls on Friday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Squalicum, Oct. 4

Squalicum 48 – Meadowdale 28

Records: Meadowdale 2-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall; Squalicum 2-2 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 3-2 overall

