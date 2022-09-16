Prep football: Mavs’ offensive woes continue in loss to Mariner

Meadowdale High School’s offensive struggles on the football field during the first two games of the season carried over into the first quarter of their third game Thursday night at Goddard Stadium against the 4A Wesco Mariner Marauders. Before the first quarter was half over, Mariner had scored twice on defensive takeaways and then once on offense, to take a 20-0 lead.

Meadowdale could not recover from the early deficit, eventually losing the game 26-8.

The Mavs did settle down after the first quarter and battled the Marauders punch for punch the rest of the way. Sophomore back-up quarterback Cameron Platt took over behind center in the second quarter and made a difference running the offense, including a long touchdown pass in the second quarter to Cameron McCormack. Running back Auggie Wilrich followed the touchdown by punching in a run for the two-point conversion.

The Mavericks’next game is Saturday, Sept. 24, when they travel to Bothell to take on the Vikings from Inglemoor High School. The game will kick off at 7 p.m at Pop Keeney Stadium.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams