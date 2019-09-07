Prep football: Mavs turn tables on Vikings in season-opening victory

1 of 11

The James Harmon era at Meadowdale High School got off to a winning start Friday night when the Mavericks defeated the visiting Viking of Inglemoor 18-13 at Edmonds Stadium.

Harmon, who previously had been the Meadowdale Defensive Coordinator, took over as head coach of the Mavs after Matt Leonard stepped down to take a football coaching job in Texas.

For the second straight year, the Meadowdale schedule opened with a game against the Inglemoor Vikings. Last year’s contest ended on a sour note for the Mavs when the Vikings scored with 17 seconds to steal the victory at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The home Mavericks got the scoring started in the first quarter when senior quarterback Hunter Moen hit a wide-open Mason Vaughn on the left sideline for a 55-yard score. The point after touchdown was blocked, giving Meadowdale a 6-0 lead.

The first half ended that way, 6-0.

The second half saw the Mavs score twice to build an 18-0 lead.

With 1:14 to go in the third, Moen connected with Colton Walsh on an 87-yard bomb for the score. Then with 9:37 to play in the game, Caleb Monillas punched in a run from 3 yards out to extend the lead to 18-0.

The defense held the Vikings scoreless for the first three quarters of the game.

“The defense was light’s out,” Harmon said after they game. “They had a really good week of practice. Coach Cook has been working really hard with our defense. I’m really proud of them.”

The Mavs held Inglemoor to just 83 yards rushing on 35 carries, for a 2.37 yards per carry average. Half of those yards came courtesy of running back Trevor Thurman. He ran for the Vikings’ only two scores in the fourth quarter to pull his team to within one score of Meadowdale.

Much like last year’s contest, the game hinged on one play late in the game.

With 1:02 to play in the game, Inglemoor had the ball on the Meadowdale 47. on a 4th down and 11. Instead of the game- winning Hail Mary that stunned the Mavs last season, Meadowdale junior Chauncey Gantt broke through the line and sacked Viking quarterback Kolby Solomon, turning the ball over on downs to the Mavericks.

“At the end there, we pulled them aside (during a time out) and said we’ve been in this situation before, and it didn’t work out for us,” Harmon said, “so, let’s put our nose to the grindstone, and let’s finish, and I think out kids did.”

Moen, the two-time defending first-team All Wesco 3A quarterback, completed six of nine passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Colton Walsh snagged three balls for 145 yards and a score, while Mason Vaughn caught just the one ball, but it was good for 55 yards and a score.

Caleb Monillas added 30 yards rushing on 10 carries and the final touchdown for the Mavs.

Junior Sam Lybeer led the Meadowdale defense with nine tackles, and senior Alain Bui tacked on seven of his own.

The game also saw Meadowdale celebrate Senior Night, honoring each of their seniors.

Meadowdale jumps into 3A Wesco South league play next week when the Mavs host the Thunderbirds from Shorewood. The game will begin at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Inglemoor at Meadowdale, Sept. 6

Inglemoor 0 0 0 13 —13

Meadowdale 6 0 6 6 — 18

First quarter scoring:

9:23 Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 55 yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; PAT Blocked

Third quarter scoring:

1:14 Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 87 yard TD Pass to Colton Walsh; PAT no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

9:37 Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) 3 yard TD run; 2-point conversion attempt no good

6:09 Trevor Thurman (Inglemoor) 2 yard TD run; PAT Good

2:52 Trevor Thurman (Inglemoor) 4 yard TD run; 2 point conversion intercepted

Records: Inglemoor 0-0 in 4A Kingco, 0-1 overall; Meadowdale 0-0 in 3A Wesco South Conference, 1-0 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams