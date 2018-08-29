Prep football: Meadowdale looks to rebound after disappointing 2017 season

Meadowdale 2017 Record:

3-3 in Wesco 3A South Conference, 4-6 overall

After a school record run into the state playoffs in 2016, the Mavericks from Meadowdale High school struggled through a disappointing, injury-riddled 2017 campaign — its first losing season in more than 10 years.

This fall, the Mavs will have to replace several key players — running back Jason Butler, receiver and defensive back Will Schafer, receiver and linebacker Drew Harvey, tight end and linebacker Will Moloney, and running back/linebacker Matthew Johnson.

Head coach Matt Leonard will look to a bevy of juniors to go with senior leaders like running back/defensive back Baboucarr Sowe, receiver/defensive back Tyler Gibson, running back/linebacker Nate Hebert and two-time all-league offensive and defensive lineman Alex Maxwell, to spearhead the 2018 version of Meadowdale football.

At the start of last season, Hebert and then-sophomore Hunter Moen were embroiled in a quarterback competition. Throughout the season, Moen solidified himself as the primary option at signal caller and enters his junior year looking to build on last season, when he threw for 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and over 1,800 yards. Hebert moves to running back and strong safety and has assumed a vocal leadership role on the team.

“Maxwell’s an anchor for us. Nate’s slid to running back and playing strong safety for us,” said Leonard, now in his fourth season at Meadowdale. “We’ve really got some kids stepping up in those roles as leaders — Maxwell, Tyler Gibson and Calvin Nguyen, also a captain for us as a junior on the offensive line.”

One of Moen’s key receivers will be fellow junior Colton Walsh, who at 6’3” makes for an enticing target.

While Meadowdale remains one of the favorite teams anticipated to contend for the Wesco 3A South title, the Mavs should have some strong competition from the always-tough Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Panthers from Snohomish High.

To do that, the young Mavs will need to mature quickly.

“The young kids are gonna be counted on and they need to step into their roles and be accountable,” Leonard said. “FPF is our motto right now. It means fast physical finish and as a staff we are pushing them hard. They just need to shake off some rust and play fast.”

Leonard and the Mavericks will kick the season off early on a rare Thursday night affair, Aug. 30 at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, facing off against the Vikings of Inglemoor High School. This will be a special night for Leonard, as he returns to the place where he played his high school football as a member of the Bothell Cougars.

“Playing against Inglemoor, my bitter rival since the time I was 5 years old, at the stadium I grew up in, it’s awesome,” Leonard said.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams