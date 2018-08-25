Prep football preview: Young Royals prep for fall season

1 of 2

The last year has been a difficult one for Lynnwood High School’s football team.

The 2017 Royals knew they were young and would experience some growing pains in their 2017-18 campaign, but the 1-9 record, with seven losses by 34 points or more, couldn’t have been what they had in mind.

Then in June, the deaths of junior receiver and defensive back Sayon Savorn and senior receiver and linebacker Ryan Truong within the span of three days rocked the team and the Lynnwood High community.

This season’s team, while still very young, will have to find a way to move forward while using the experience and loss of last season to motivate them.

“We’re still young,” said head coach Keauntea Bankhead. “I think I have about six seniors, a lot of sophomores and some juniors. Losing two guys like that back to back was a blow to our team, but at this point, guys are getting their spirits back together, and that’s some motivation for them to go out and be successful this season.”

The Royals will start with a relatively new face at the quarterback position. Sophomore Christian Kirkman will settle in under center while last year’s majority starter Nate Killen will slide over to the slot receiver position. Kirkman’s not completely new to the glare of the Friday night lights, as he did get one varsity start last year at Snohomish when he was called up from the freshman squad.

“Nate can play receiver. We’re doing what’s best for the team. Christian has got a lot better this past year. He’s taken the leadership role in that position,” said Bankhead.

Rounding out the skills positions will be Junior running back, Daniel Tran who will be the featured running back after being one of the options in a multi-headed running attack last season. While Senior David Weitkamp and Sophomore Tanner Fahey will split outside and be the starting wide receiver tandem for Lynnwood.

“Our strongest suit will be up front, where most of our seniors are,” Bankhead said. “Christian Navarro, Michael Eddings and Jake Escalante. We should have some experience there, we just don’t have the depth, so we have to figure out how to keep those guys fresh and healthy.”

Coach Bankhead and his Lynnwood Royals will start the season Friday, Aug. 31 at home versus Nathan Hale. The game will start at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams