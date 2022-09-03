Prep football: Rainier Beach dominates Lynnwood in Royals’ season opener

The Lynnwood 2022 football season got off to a rough start Friday night at Edmonds Stadium as the visiting Vikings from Rainier Beach scored with their special teams, their offense and their defense in a dominating first half, leading at the break 45-7, before coasting to a 53-7 victory over the home Royals.

It took Beach just 13 seconds to score when they returned the opening kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown.

Lynnwood’s lone score came in the second quarter when qQuarterback Deon Baker connected with senior receiver Jordan Whittle on a 42-yard pass and catch.

The Royals next game will be next Friday, Sept. 9, when they travel to Shoreline Stadium to take on the Shorewood Stormrays. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams