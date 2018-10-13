Prep football roundup: Panthers down Royals, Scots topple Mavs

The Lynnwood Royals and the Meadowdale Mavericks both suffered lopsided losses on the gridiron on Friday; Snohomish stifled the Royals 62-7 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish while Shorecrest dominated the Mavs 52-24 at Shoreline Stadium.

Daniel Tran scored the only touchdown for Lynnwood on Friday with a first quarter 3-yard run, but it was Snohomish’s Tyler Massena that stole the show with TD runs of 17, 47 and 68 yards — plus an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead the Panthers to the triumph.

Still looking for their first win of the season, the Royals will try to get that victory with their homecoming game against Shorecrest Friday, Oct. 19, at Edmonds Stadium.

In Shoreline, Meadowdale gave up 52 points to a Shorecrest team that had been averaging 23.3 points per game before Friday. Five different Scots got into the end zone against the Mavs’ defense.

Meadowdale will have to get over the big loss quickly as they will next be challenged by the 2018 3A Wesco League South Conference champion Snohomish Panthers on Friday, Oct. 19, at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Snohomish, Oct. 12

Lynnwood 7 0 0 0 — 7

Snohomish 21 28 0 13 — 62

First quarter scoring:

9:21 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 68-yard TD run; Michael Herrera PAT kick

6:01 — Daniel Tran (Lynnwood) 3-yard TD run; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick

5:47 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 88-yard kickoff return for TD; Ethan Beardsley PAT kick

2:09 — Tyler Larson (Snohomish) 6-yard TD run; Michael Herrera PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

5:55 — Tayte Conover (Snohomish) 27-yard TD pass to Jacob Brandvold; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

3:58 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 47-yard TD run; Michael Herrera PAT kick

2:14 — Langdon Orgill (Snohomish) 11-yard TD run; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

:41 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 17-yard TD run; Michael Herrera PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

10:15 — Kyler Hammer (Snohomish) 80-yard TD pass to Blake Pesznecker; PAT kick fails

3:10 — Blake Pesznecker (Snohomish) 76-yard fumble return for TD; Kyler Hammer PAT

Records: Lynnwood 0-5 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-7 overall; Snohomish 5-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest, Friday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Shorecrest, Oct. 12

Meadowdale 0 7 9 8 — 24

Shorecrest 7 17 7 21 — 52

First quarter scoring:

— Cyris Filoteo (Shorecrest) 14-yard TD run

Second quarter scoring:

— Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run

— Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run

— Markus Selzler (Shorecrest) 36-yard TD run

— Gavin Dalziel (Shorecrest) 39-yard field goal

Third quarter scoring:

— Markus Selzler (Shorecrest) 40-yard TD run

— Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) tackled in own end zone for Meadowdale safety

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 4-yard TD run

Fourth quarter scoring:

— Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 40-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; two-point conversion attempt successful

— Markus Selzler (Shorecrest) 10-yard TD run

— Gabriel Reyes (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run

Records: Meadowdale 3-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall; Shorecrest 3-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski