Prep football: Royals dominate Seagulls for second straight win

The Everett Seagulls came into Friday night’s game at Lynnwood sporting a 4-1 record, averaging 36 points per game and 40 points per game in their victories. But the Seagulls ran into a buzz saw that was the Royals as Lynnwood dominated for the team’s second win in a row, 28-0.

Aside from a couple of penalties, Lynnwood played a near -perfect first half, taking a 21-0 lead into the break. With their second win in a row, Lynnwood’s record is now 2-3. Everett’s loss drops them to 4-2 on the season.

Everett’s next game: versus Meridian; Friday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium; Lynnwood’s next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 15; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium