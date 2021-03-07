Prep football: Royals drop first game of shortened season to Scots

The Royals from Lynnwood High School started their COVID-shortened season Saturday afternoon at Edmonds Stadium by hosting the Scots from Shorecrest. Shorecrest put the game away in the fourth quarter to defeat Lynnwood, 23-0.

The first half saw a scrappy Royals defense do their best to keep the game in reach.

Shorecrest drove well into Lynnwood territory three times in the first half, yet came away with just a first-quarter 36-yard field goal from Gavin Dalziel, while turning the ball over the other two times — once on a fumble inside the 10-yard line and the other on an interception just before halftime.

Lynnwood held the Scots scoreless in the third quarter as well, but could not manage any offense momentum of their own.

Shorecrest blew it open in the fourth quarter, scoring three times to secure the win and hand the Royals their first loss of the year.

Prep Football: Shorecrest vs. Lynnwood, March 6, 2021

Shorecrest 3 0 0 20 — 23

Lynnwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter scoring:

0:00 — Gavin Dalziel (Shorecrest) 36-yard FG

Fourth quarter scoring:

7:25 — Carson Christensen (Shorecrest) 8-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick is good

4:09 — Carson Christensen (Shorecrest) 16-yard TD pass to Desmond Fox; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick is no good

3:06 — Marcus Tidwell (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick is good

Records: Shorecrest 1-0-0 overall; Lynnwood 0-1-0 overall

Shorecrest’s next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Mar. 12; 6 p.m. at Shorline Stadium; Lynnwood’s next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Mar. 12 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams