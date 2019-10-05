Prep football: Royals fall to Warriors, 28-13

Edmonds-Woodway’s Steele Swinton is listed at just 5 feet 8 inches tall and 155 pounds on the team roster, but the small junior running back played a big role in the team’s clash against the Lynnwood Royals on Friday.

Swinton rushed 31 times for 214 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Warrior’s 28-13 victory over the Royals on the Warriors’ homecoming night at Edmonds Stadium.

Swinton had scoring runs of 14 and 39 yards, due in large part to the work of an E-W offensive line that dominated the Royals’ defense. The Warriors rolled up 299 yards in rushing and held a big advantage in time-of-possession in the contest.

Senior Anthony Woo credited the work ethic of this fellow Warrior linemen, many of them underclassmen, for the victory.

“It makes me feel really proud of our younger guys,” Woo said. “They’ve really stepped up this week. They’ve been going hard every single day in practice and they’ve been improving every single day. I think it’s important for them to have this victory and to realize tomorrow in film (sessions) how much they mean to our running game.”

E-W quarterback Read Carr opened the scoring just three minutes into the game with a 1-yard sneak, capping off a seven-play, 68-yard drive by the Warriors.

After Swinton scored his first TD late in the first half, Edmonds-Woodway looked as though they may make a runaway of the game. But the Royals took the opening possession of the second half 76 yards in 11 plays and scored on a Nate Killen 18-yard TD pass to teammate Zach Newson to cut the Warriors’ lead to 14-7.

The Warriors extended their seven-point advantage to 14 less than three minutes later when Swinton scampered for this second score. Then with 1:52 to go in the third quarter, E-W put a dagger in the game when Nathan Tesfatsion pulled in a 36-yard pass from Carr and the five-yard line and pushed his way into the end zone, dragging a couple of Royals’ defenders with him.

The Edmonds-Woodway defense was helped by the return of All-Wesco League defensive end Christian Simpson, who had missed the first five games of the year. With Simpson and Clifton Montgomery holding down the ends of the line — and Woo playing in the nose tackle slot — the Warriors kept the Royals’ offense in check most of the night.

Lynnwood spent much of the night playing catchup and resorting to the passing game to do so. Killen attempted 32 passes in the game, completing 17 of them; but it was a fortunate break that led to the team’s final score. After recovering a fumble at the E-W three-yard line, Lynnwood scored on a Daniel Tran 3-yard TD run with 1:08 to go in the game; but it would be too little against the hard -nosed Warriors.

Royals’ Coach Keauntea Bankhead wasn’t displeased with his squad’s play on Friday, but acknowledged that the Warriors’ were just too strong.

“I feel like we played good football tonight,” Bankhead said. “I’ve got a lot of young guys still earning the game. I’m proud of my guys’ effort; they fought ‘til the end of the game.”

“That’s a tough team to go against,” Bankhead continued. “They’re running the same stuff over and over for years. It’s a good coach to go against; it’s a good program to go against. It was a good test to see our guys battle. So now we just need to know what we need to do this week to get better, and we’ll do that.”

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 4

Lynnwood 0 0 7 6 — 14

Edmonds-Woodway 7 7 14 0 — 28

First quarter scoring:

8:56 — Read Carr (Edmonds-Woodway) 1-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

:48 — Steele Swinton (Edmonds-Woodway) 14-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

7:40 — Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 18-yard TD pass to Zack Newson; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick

4:59 — Steele Swinton (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick

1:52 — Read Carr (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-yard TD pass to Nathan Tesfatsion; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

1:50 — Daniel Tran (Lynnwood) 3-yard TD run; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick failed

Records: Lynnwood 1-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 11; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski