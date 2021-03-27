Prep football: Royals fall to Warriors in Friday night matchup

The Edmonds Woodway Warriors maintained their high-scoring ways Friday night at Edmonds Stadium, spoiling Senior Night for the host Lynnwood Royals with four scores in the third quarter, on the way to a 56-7 victory.

Running Back Steele Swinton, who had five touchdowns in Edmonds-Woodway’s 47-0 win over Shorewood last week, led the way once again with four more scores Friday night. He has 12 touchdowns total in four games this year.

The Warriors, who are averaging 42.5 points per game, posted two quick touchdowns before the Royals finally showed some life, putting together a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Julius Huedorf to senior Shawn Monan.

Late in the first half, Huedorf took a hard hit along the sideline in front of the Royals bench that resulted in sophomore Deon Baker under center for the remainder of the game.

Edmonds-Woodway took a 21-7 lead into the break, and opened the second half kicking off to Lynnwood, which had won the coin toss but deferred.

The Royals managed just 6 yards in three plays and punted the ball back to the Warriors, who marched 84 yards down the field, capped off by Swinton’s third score.

That’s when the wheels fell off for the Royals.

They turned the ball over on each of their remaining five second half possessions; by way of three fumbles and two interceptions, The Warriors scored on each of their subsequent drives.

Ryan Fahey led Edmonds-Woodway in rushing with 126 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Swinton ran for 102 yards to go with his four scores.

The win moves Edmonds-Woodway to 4-0 on the season, while Lynnwood drops to 1-3.

Prep Football: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, March 26, 2021

Edmonds-Woodway 14 7 28 7 — 56

Lynnwood 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter scoring:

10:05 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 4-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

6:45 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 54-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

2:05 — Julius Huedorf (Lynnwood) 8-yard TD pass to Shawn Monan; Paul Holeman PAT kick is good

Second quarter Scoring:

8:49 — Ryan Fahey (E-W) 23-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

6:29 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 4-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

6:09 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 7-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

2:25 — Issac Wicks (E-W) 19 yard pass from Alec Rust; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

:21 — Ryan Fahey (E-W) 15-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

5:45 — Nathanuel Marinez 8-yard TD Run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-0 overall; Lynnwood 1-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway’s next game: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, April 1; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium; Lynnwood’s next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 1; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams