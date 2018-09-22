Prep football: Royals lose on road to Juanita

1 of 5

The struggles of the undermanned Lynnwood Royals continued Friday as the team dropped its fourth straight game of the 2018 season, losing to the Juanita Rebels 53-21 at Juanita High School.

Seven different Rebels got to the end zone in the game, with four of the team’s eight touchdowns coming on plays of 60 yards or more.

Jake Hoju led Juanita on scoring drives with the team’s first two offensive possessions of the contest, ending both drives with pass completions for touchdowns. The senior also had a 60-yard TD run early in the third quarter.

Sophomore Christian Kirkman played a part in two Lynnwood touchdowns on Friday with a 12-yard TD pass to Ben Lubag in the second quarter and a 1-yard TD run of his own in the third quarter.

Daniel Tran closed out the Royals scoring in the game with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Lynnwood, who had suited up only 25 players on Friday, has given up an average of 41.5 points per game in their four losses this year. The Royals will next face another winless team, the 0-4 Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, on Friday, Sept. 28, at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Juanita, Sept. 21

Lynnwood 0 7 7 7 — 21

Juanita 13 12 14 14 — 53

First quarter scoring:

11:08 — Jake Hoju (Juanita) 5-yard TD pass to Jake Langeuin; Nick Taylor PAT kick good

7:08 — Jake Hoju (Juanita) 48-yard TD pass to Connor Freinik; Nick Taylor PAT kick fails

Second quarter scoring:

9:05 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 12-yard TD pass to Ben Lubag; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick is good

8:51 — Isaiah Eubanks (Juanita) 65-yard TD run; Nick Taylor PAT kick fails

6:19 — Tjitjihaanda Muundjua (Juanita) 64-yard punt return for TD; Nick Taylor PAT kick fails

Third quarter scoring:

10:37 — Jake Hoju (Juanita) 60-yard TD run; Nick Taylor PAT kick good

9:53 — Jake Langeuin (Juanita) 62-yard TD run; Nick Taylor PAT kick good

5:00 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 1-yard TD run; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick good

Fourth quarter scoring:

8:28 — Dylan Villegas (Juanita) 7-yard TD run; Nick Taylor PAT kick good

5:11 — Jordan Zapata (Juanita) 9-yard TD run; Nick Taylor PAT kick good

1:58 — Daniel Tran (Lynnwood) 1-yard TD run; Zayn Alrobae PAT kick good

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 3A Wesco League; 0-4 overall; Juanita 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 3-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski