Prep football: Royals, Mavericks open seasons Friday night

The Lynnwood Royals and Meadowdale Mavericks will try to rebound from disappointing 2018 football seasons as they open their 2019 campaigns on Friday, Sept. 6.

For their season openers, the Royals travel to Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School to face the Raiders at 7 p.m., while the Mavs host the Inglemoor Vikings at Edmonds Stadium at 8 p.m.

Both Lynnwood and Meadowdale will be looking to avenge losses suffered to their opponents during the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The Royals were defeated by Nathan Hale 33-20 last year; the Mavs fell in a heartbreaker 29-28 when Inglemoor scored a Hail Mary touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Meadowdale’s clash marks the debut of first-year Coach James Harmon. He takes over for former Coach Matt Leonard, who left to pursue a high school coaching opportunity in Texas. At Lynnwood, Keauntea Bankhead returns for his sixth season as head coach of the Royals.

2019 Lynnwood Royals football

Coach: Keauntea Bankhead (6th season)

2018 record: 0-6 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-10 overall

2019 schedule: click here.

2019 Meadowdale Mavericks football

Coach: James Harmon (1st season)

2018 record: 3-3 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall

2019 schedule: click here.