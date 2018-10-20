Prep football: Scots defeat Royals in homecoming matchup

1 of 7

After the Lynnwood Royals jumped on the scoreboard first, the visiting Shorecrest Scots ran up 48 unanswered points and kept the Royals winless this season with a 48-15 drubbing Friday in a Wesco League South Conference contest played at Edmonds Stadium.

Lynnwood held an early 7-0 lead after junior Nate Killen connected with teammate Zayn Alrobae for a 52-yard TD strike. But the Scots’ offense took control of the contest with five first half touchdowns, then adding two more scores in the final 24 minutes to secure the victory.

The Royals’ Christian Kirkman found the end zone on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough for Lynnwood to avoid their eighth lost of the season.

Lynnwood (0-6 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall) will next play the 1-7 Stanwood Spartans on Thursday, Oct. 25, at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Prep Football: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Oct. 19

Shorewood 21 14 6 7 — 48

Lynnwood 7 0 0 8 — 15

First quarter scoring:

— Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 52-yard TD pass to Zayn Alrobae; PAT kick

— Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 6-yard TD pass to Derreck Williams; Gavin Dalziel PAT kickZayn

— Markus Selzler (Shorecrest) 16-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

— Markus Selzler (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

— Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 54-yard TD pass to Sammy Seliga; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

— Cyrus Filoteo (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

— Markus Salzler (Shorecrest) 4-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

— Cyrus Filoteo (Shorecrest) 2-yard TD run; Gavin Dalziel PAT kick

— Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 4-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is good

Records: Lynnwood 0-6 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall; Shorecrest 4-2 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Stanwood, Thursday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski