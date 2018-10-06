Prep football: Shorewood sinks Lynnwood 42-21

1 of 5

Looking for their first win of the season, the Lynnwood Royals played well enough to stay even with the host Shorewood Thunderbirds on Friday — for all but about four minutes to end the first half.

The T-Birds used a 21-point explosion in the final 3:53 of the second quarter to pull away from Lynnwood at halftime, then held off the Royals to grab a 42-21 win at Shoreline Stadium.

T-Birds quarterback David Snell threw six touchdown passes in the matchup to lead Shorewood to victory.

The Royals next face the first-place Snohomish Panthers on Friday, Oct. 12, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish; kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Oct. 5

Lynnwood 0 7 7 7 — 21

Shorewood 0 28 7 7 — 42

Records: Lynnwood 0-4 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall; Shorewood 4-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish