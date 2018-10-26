Prep football: Spartans beat Royals Thursday night

1 of 13 The winless Lynnwood Royals football team welcomed the Stanwood Spartans to Edmonds Stadium Thursday night for a Wesco 3A conference clash.

The Royals were unable to contain the Spartans quarterback Paul Holm who torched the home team for four rushing touchdowns and threw another to running back, Lukas Sepulveda. Sepulveda added three rushing touchdowns of his own, on the way to a 60-14 Stanwood victory over Lynnwood.

Lynnwood’s lone first have score was set up when defensive lineman Jake Escalante stepped in front of a Spartan running back on a screen pass intercepting the pass. Two plays later Christian Kirkman found Adrian Morgan in the end zone for the score.

The loss drops Lynnwood to 0-9 on the season.

The Royals will get one more shot at a win next Friday, Nov. 2, when they travel to Interlake High School to take on the Saints at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams