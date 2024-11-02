Prep football: Spartans dominate Mavs in Wesco crossover game

Going into their 2A/3A Wesco League crossover game on Friday, the Meadowdale Mavericks knew they would be in for a battle against the no.3-team in the league’s North Conference, the Stanwood Spartans.

With injuries forcing Coach Antwoine Gamble to start a number of underclassmen on the offensive and defensive lines, the Mavericks would knowingly face a big size disadvantage to the Spartan lineman.

Gamble’s fears of his young lineman being outmuscled on Friday came true as the Mavs got rolled over by the bigger, stronger Spartans 52-3 in the league crossover clash played at Bob Larson Stadium in Stanwood.

Gamble, thinking about how injuries forced his hand with the Mavericks’ starting lineup, reflected on the lopsided road loss after the game. “We know these guys out here (in Stanwood) have a tough, tough, tough football team; they play in a tough division,” he said. “And just having us come out and have to fight against that was already hard.”

“A lot of our sophomores, which are traditionally backups, stepped in there and filled in — they gave a valiant effort; they did, they really did,” Gamble said.

Up against a Stanwood starting defensive lineup made up of eight seniors and three juniors — and two Spartans, Memphis Ellis and Trey VanPutten, that tip the scales at more than 300 pounds — the Mavericks’ offense could only muster 86 total yards in Friday’s contest.

While the Spartan defense kept Meadowdale in check, the Stanwood offense had little trouble picking up big chunks of yardage and moving the ball down the field. Stanwood gained 385 yards in total offense and used nine different rushers to effectively carry the ball while quarterback Alex Maldonado threw three touchdown passes — all in the first half — to help the Spartans to the victory.

Maldonado’s stellar first-half performance included TD tosses to Ayden Duff, Cole Williams and Canyon Bumgarner. The sophomore QB completed six of seven pass attempts in the first half for 130 yards and ended the game going 8-for-12 for 160 yards, no interceptions and the three first-half touchdowns.

Williams added to his touchdown total with a 28-yard return of an interception for a Spartan score late in the first half.

The victory was the fifth in the past six games for the hard-charging Spartans after an 0-3 start and a coaching change earlier this season.

For the Mavericks, the loss was the second in a row by a big margin to one of the top teams in the 3A Wesco League. On Oct. 25, Meadowdale was stomped by the South Conference champion Monroe Bearcats 56-9.

Despite the recent struggles against top-notch opponents, Gamble was optimistic about the performance he hopes to see from his team in their next — and final — game of the season (yet to be scheduled but expected to be slated for Nov. 7, 8 or 9).

“We’ll be fine,” Gamble said. “We’re going to fight. That’s what we have; we have a fighting team and we’ll put in a fighting effort. We’re going to keep doing that.”

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Stanwood, Nov. 1

Meadowdale 0 3 0 0 – 3

Stanwood 14 21 14 3 – 52

1st quarter scoring:

6:36 – Alex Maldonado (Stanwood) 12-yard TD pass to Ayden Duff; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

:54 – Alex Maldonado (Stanwood) 7-yard TD pass to Cole Williams; Nate Westerfield PAT kick goo

2nd quarter scoring:

7:44 – Alex Maldonado (Stanwood) 53-yard TD pass to Canyon Bumgarner; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

3:22 – Silas Turpin (Stanwood) 4-yard TD run; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

1:14 – Cole Williams (Stanwood) 28-yard interception return for TD; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

:00 – Becket Cruz (Meadowdale) 37-yard field goal

3rd quarter scoring:

8:53 – Shawn Porter (Stanwood) 14-yard TD run; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

2:45 – Elijah Fleck (Stanwood) 2-yard TD run; Nate Westerfield PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

7:39 – Nate Westerfield (Stanwood) 43-yard field goal

Records: Meadowdale 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall; Stanwood 4-2 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 5-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to be determined; date, time and site to be announced (final game of 2024 season)

Stanwood next game: versus opponent to be determined; date, time and site to be announced (Week 10 3A state round-of-32 playoff game)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski