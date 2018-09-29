Prep football: Squalicum dominates Mavs, 45-7

1 of 11

After an big win over rival Edmonds-Woodway on Sept. 21, the Meadowdale Mavericks’ coaching staff was concerned that their squad may be susceptible to an emotional letdown against a non-conference opponent in their next game.

The coaching staff’s fears were realized.

The Mavs put out their flattest performance of the season Friday in a 45-7 drubbing by the visiting Squalicum Storm at Edmonds Stadium.

The Storm dominated every aspect of the game, scoring touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions, creating four takeaways with their defense, and keeping Meadowdale off the scoreboard until there was just 3:01 to go in the game.

The margin of victory might have been even greater, but Squalicum fumbled the ball away three times deep in Mavericks territory to end potential scoring drives. In addition, the final 9:20 of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter was played with the “mercy rule” running clock in effect.

Meadowdale Coach Matt Leonard pointed to a lack of spirit and desire from his squad on Friday following a 41-20 victory the week before over the Warriors.

“For whatever reason we just weren’t here to play,” Leonard said following the loss to Squalicum. “We weren’t here mentally or physically or emotionally, and it was all week.”

“They get so up to play Edmonds-Woodway and play really well,” Leonard continued, “(but) this was the concern. We addressed it multiple times all week long, in pre-game, on the bus, in the locker room, and that’s the result.”

Senior quarterback Spencer Lloyd rushed for four touchdowns and added a TD pass completion to lead the Storm in the victory. Lloyd had scoring runs of 13, 53 and 62 yards in the first half, lobbed a touchdown strike over two Mavs defenders to teammate Devante Powell for another score, then lined up as a running back for a 24-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Branden Powers pounded out a late third quarter 7-yard TD run and kicker Mason Lloyd booted a 24-yard field goal in the fourth to round out the Squalicum scoring.

Meadowdale scored their only points with a 1-yard TD run by Nate Hebert in their final possession of the contest.

While the match-up was the first between the two teams in the newly expanded 3A Wesco League (the Storm were added to the 3A Wesco League North Conference this season), Leonard was not surprised by the physical play of Squalicum.

“They’re a good football team, we knew that. They’re a physical team, we knew that,” Leonard said. “When they come off the ball they play hard. We played them at camp – it was the same thing at camp. They were physical and nasty at camp and they played hard.”

Leonard conceded that his Mavs didn’t match the physical intensity of the Storm on Friday. “We needed to come off the ball and play a physical brand of football that we didn’t play tonight,” he said.

With the loss, the Mavs fall to 2-3 overall but remain in contention for a top spot in the 3A Wesco League South Conference at 2-1 and take on conference foe Everett next on Oct. 5.

“It’s a do-or-die game for us against Everett – we’ve got to have it,” Leonard said.

Prep Football: Squalicum at Meadowdale, Sept. 28

Squalicum 14 21 7 3 — 45

Meadowdale 0 0 0 7 — 7

First quarter scoring:

4:41 — Spencer Lloyd (Squalicum) 13-yard TD run; Mason Lloyd PAT kick

3:13 — Spencer Lloyd (Squalicum) 53-yard TD run; Mason Lloyd PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

11:02 — Spencer Lloyd (Squalicum) 62-yard TD run; Mason Lloyd PAT kick

7:59 — Spencer Lloyd (Squalicum) 26-yard TD pass to Devante Powell; Mason Lloyd kick

3:49 — Branden Powers (Squalicum) 7-yard TD run; Mason Lloyd PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

9:20 — Spencer Lloyd (Squalicum) 24-yard TD run; Mason Lloyd PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

9:49 — Mason Lloyd (Squalicum) 24-yard field goal

3:01 — Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Records: Meadowdale 2-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Squalicum 2-1 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 4-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Everett, Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski