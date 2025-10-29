Prep football: Stormrays finish on top in Kansas City Tiebreaker

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Monday, Oct. 27

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Audrey Rothmier scored one goal and added an assist as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks in the regular season finale. Both teams have advanced to postseason play that begins later this week.

Twelve teams have qualified for the 3A District One post season. The top four seeds — No. 1 Snohomish, No. 2 Shorecrest, No. 3 Monroe and No. 4 Edmonds-Woodway — have automatically advanced to the double-elimination District tournament. The fifth through twelfth seeded teams: No. 5 Ferndale, No. 6 Shorewood, No. 7 Oak Harbor, No. 8 Meadowdale, No. 9 Mount Vernon, No. 10 Stanwood, No. 11 Mountlake Terrace and No. 12 Everett; will have to win an elimination “play-in” game to advance to the eight-team tournament. A total of four teams will advance from the District tournament to the State tournament.

Meadowdale will play Mount Vernon in an elimation play-in game on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Meanwhile Edmonds-Woodway will play the winner of Thursday’s Ferndale-Everett play-in game.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Audrey Rothmier (assist: Jane Miceli)

Harper Funston (assist: Janie Hanson)

Bella Drietzler (assist: Audrey Rothmier)

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2-3, 10-3-3; Meadowdale 5-5-2, 8-6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Playoffs, Winner of Thursday’s game between Everett-Ferndale; Saturday November 1; 3:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: District Play-In Game vs Mount Vernon; Thursday, Oct. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest goals:

Sienna Muoio

Mia Lund

Anika Wallace

Cora Quinn

Emma Lund

Parker Almquist

Nemesia Peters

Ruby Davis

Shorecrest assists:

Ava Sassnet 4

Olivia Taylor

Anika Wallace

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-2-2, 9-3-4; Lynnwood 0-13, 0-16

Lynnwood’s season is over

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-7, 6-9; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-12

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-1

23-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-16

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Emerson Alley: 31 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills

Sarah Simula: 16 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist

Lia Brown: 11 kills, 4 aces

Jill Brown: 10 kills, 6 aces

Kiki Kassa: 2 kills

Makenna Davidson: 2 kills, 2 aces

Sierra Swan: 1 assist

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 7-9; Shorecrest 4-6, 5-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Teuila Halalilo: 25 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Sawyer Hiatt: 10 kills

Addy Pontak: 19 digs, 4 aces

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-0, 13-0; Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 10-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis (Oct. 27-28)

3A District 1 Tournament (Top 4 singles and Top 4 doubles teams advance to state tournament)

At Snohomish High School

Singles state qualifiers:

1st place: Xander Gordon, Shorewood

2nd place: Seb Sanchez, Shorewood

3rd and 4th place: Jackson Fawcett, Snohomish and Henry Schuller, Oak Harbor*

Fawcett and Schuller will conclude their 3rd/4th place match on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Both will advance to state

Doubles state qualifiers:

1st place: Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield, Shorewood

2nd place: Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz, Shorewood

3rd place: Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber, Shorecrest

4th place: Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin, Shorecrest

Football (Tuesday, Oct. 28)

Wesco 3A South- Kansas City Tiebreaker