Prep football: T-Birds dominate Mavs, 38-7

The Meadowdale Mavericks had no answers for the Shorewood Thunderbirds’ rushing game Friday night as the T-Birds ran away with a 38-7 victory in a 3A Wesco League South Conference contest at Shoreline Stadium.

Shorewood’s Robert Banks rushed for two first-half touchdowns before the Mavs got on the scoreboard with a Nate Hebert 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. But down 14-7 would be as close as Meadowdale would get as the Thunderbirds added a field goal before halftime and then two more touchdowns in the third quarter to coast to the lopsided victory.

Meadowdale (0-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall) will try for their first victory of the season when then face the Lynnwood Royals at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 14; kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Sept. 7

Meadowdale 0 7 0 0 — 7

Shorewood 7 17 14 0 — 38

First quarter scoring:

Robert Banks (Shorewood) 88-yard TD run; Alex Lim PAT kick good

Second quarter scoring:

Robert Banks (Shorewood) 6-yard TD run; Alex Lim PAT kick good

Nate Herbert (Meadowdale) 5-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick good

Alex Kim (Shorewood) 27-yard field goal

Third quarter scoring:

David Snell (Shorewood) 52-yard TD pass to Jaro Rouse; Alex Lim PAT kick good

Ibrahim Benzina (Shorewood) 44-yard TD run; Alex Lim PAT kick good

Records: Meadowdale 0-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Shorewood 1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski