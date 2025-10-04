Prep football: Undefeated Hawks steamroll Monroe, 48-7

After rolling through the month of September with four wins — and by a combined score of 161-6 — the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were looking to kickoff October by continuing to dominate opponents. The Hawks also wanted to make a statement against a recent nemesis that they hadn’t beat since 2008: the Monroe Bearcats.

It’s safe to say that Terrace was successful on both counts.

After a slow start, the Hawks steamrolled the Bearcats 48-7 in a Wesco League South Conference game played Friday at Monroe High School.

The Hawks scored touchdowns to end seven of their nine drives and compiled 500 yards of offense in the contest.

Junior running back Owen Boswell rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns for Terrace. Quarterback Mason Wilson, also a junior, ran eight times for 138 yards — 95 of which came on a touchdown dash down the sideline as the third quarter ended.

Through the air, Wilson connected on a TD toss of 63 yards to senior Aaron Hatfield in the game. Hatfield — along with Boswell — also helped block a 20-yard field goal attempt by Monroe’s Isaac Rodriguez in the first quarter and had big kick returns of 50 yards and 26 yards that set Terrace up with good field position, starting drives that would ultimately end in touchdowns.

“Monroe’s always been one of the top teams in our division, so this was a really big game for (us),” Wilson said. “I’m feeling really good after the win. There’s a couple things we have to work on, as all teams do after every game. There’s always room for improvement.”

While Wilson and Boswell carried much of the offensive load on Friday, plenty of other Hawks chipped in. Senior Cody Ekanayake rushed for 53 yards on five carries and a touchdown; Elyjah Meegan, Alex Robinson, Tommy Geyer and Taylin Gates also took turns running the ball in the win.

“We’ve got reliable backs,” Wilson noted. “All those boys can pick up four or five yards every time they touch the ball.”

While the offense ran wild, the Terrace defense gave up some yardage to the Bearcats but was stingy when it counted. Monroe (0-4-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-5-0 overall) scored just seven points on four trips to the red zone on Friday.

Bearcat quarterback Chris Britt ran for 94 yards on 13 carries and completed 17 for 28 pass attempts for 140 yards in the game.

Terrace Coach Archie Malloy said that he and his coaching staff did bring up the recent history of Monroe wins over Mountlake Terrace — three straight over the past three years, including a 48-7 drubbing last year — in preparation for Friday’s contest. But Malloy also said the 2024 Terrace-Monroe matchup is memorable for him for another reason: He wasn’t there for it. He had spent the night at a hospital emergency room instead of being with the team on game night.

“It made me reflect and just remember how much I love these kids,” Malloy said. “If you remember, that’s the game I had a medical emergency. So 365 days later, to be back out coaching these kids at this venue is just awesome.”

Malloy also thought it was awesome to get the win over a team that has been a thorn Terrace’s side during recent years.

“It’s just great to slay that dragon,” Malloy said. “And now we’ll just keep moving forward atop Wesco South (Conference).”

At 3-0 in conference play, 5-0 overall, Mountlake Terrace is tied for first place in the 3A Wesco League South with the 3-0 in conference, 5-0 overall, Shorewood Stormrays. The Hawks and the Stormrays meet in a game for the 3A Wesco South lead on Friday, Oct. 10; kickoff at Shoreline Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Monroe, Oct. 3

Mountlake Terrace 0 28 20 0 – 48

Monroe 0 7 0 0 – 7

1st quarter scoring:

– none

2nd quarter scoring:

10:50 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 7-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

6:30 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 18-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

3:49 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 13-yard TD run; CIan Harney PAT kick good

:31 – Chris Britt (Monroe) 13-yard TD pass to Matthew Lachappelle Jr.; Isaac Rodriguez PAT kick good

:07 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 5-yard TD pass to Andrew McBride; Cian Harney PAT kick good

3rd quarter scoring:

9:05 – Cody Ekanayake (Mountlake Terrace) 6-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

2:36 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 95-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick no good

:00 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 63-yard TD pass to Aaron Hatfield; Cian Harney PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

– none

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-0-0 overall; Monroe 0-4-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Monroe next game: versus Camas; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium in Camas