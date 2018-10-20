Prep football: Undefeated Panthers edge Mavs, 44-38

1 of 11

In a game full of big plays, it was the Snohomish Panthers that made a few more than the Meadowdale Mavericks and giving the Panthers a 44-38 victory in a 3A Wesco League matchup played Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The Panthers’ running back duo of Tyler Massena and Tyler Larson ran for a combined 408 yard rushing and five touchdowns in the contest; Massena had TD runs of 89, 61 and 8 yards while Larson had scoring runs of 67 and 1 yards.

Junior Hunter Moen kept the Mavs close throughout the clash by completing 17 of 30 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, the scoring tosses to Mason Vaughn, Cutter Buchea and Tyler Gibson. Teammate Nate Hebert also had a TD pass (to Ray Free) and ran for 133 yards on 28 carries while Carlos Abad kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted all five PAT kicks he attempted. But the Meadowdale scoring wouldn’t be enough to keep up with the hard-charging Panthers.

With the victory, Snohomish ends 3A Wesco League South Conference play undefeated at 6-0 and earning the conference title. Meadowdale finished with a 3-3 conference mark this year and will next face Ferndale on Friday, Oct. 26, at Edmonds Stadium. The winner will become the No. 7 seed in the Week 10 football playoff set for either Nov. 2 or 3; Week 10 playoff game winners will qualify for the WIAA 3A State Football Playoffs later in November.

Prep Football: Snohomish at Meadowdale, Oct. 19

Snohomish 14 14 13 3 — 44

Meadowdale 14 7 14 3 — 38

First quarter scoring:

— Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 33-yard TD pass to Ray Free; Carlos Abad PAT kick

— Tyler Larson (Snohomish) 67-yard TD run; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

— Tayte Conover (Snohomish) 50-yard TD pass to Jacob Brandvold; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 11-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 13-yard TD pass to Cutter Buchea; Carlos Abad PAT kick

— Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 89-yard TD run; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

— Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 8-yard TD run; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 34-yard TD pass to Tyler Gibson; Carlos Abad PAT kick

— Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 61-yard TD run; Kyler Hammer PAT kick

— Tyler Larson (Snohomish) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick no good

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 4-yard TD run; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

— Kyler Hammer (Snohomish) 22-yard field goal

— Carlos Abad (Meadowdale) 30-yard field goal

Records: Meadowdale 3-3 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall; Snohomish 6-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Ferndale, Friday, Oct. 26, 8vp.m. at Edmonds Stadium