Prep football: Warriors clinch first win of the season against Royals

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors welcomed the Lynnwood Royals football team to Edmonds Stadium Friday night for a match-up between the two winless Edmonds School District teams.

The teams remained close for the first quarter, but two key turnovers and the efforts of running back Capassio Cherry proved to be the undoing for the Royals, leading to a 33-7 victory for the Warriors.

Cherry carried 22 times for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The victory was the first on the season for Edmonds-Woodway who are now 1-2 in the Wesco 3A South and 1-4 overall. They will travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish next Friday, Oct. 5 to face off against the first place Snohomish Panthers. The game will start at 7 p.m.

The loss drops the Royals to 0-3 in the Wesco 3A South conference, and 0-5 overall. Their next game will be Friday night, Oct. 5 at Shoreline Stadium, where they will take on the Shorewood Thunderbirds. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams