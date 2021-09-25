Prep football: Warriors dominate Royals in Friday matchup

Senior quarterback Alec Rust scored four touchdowns as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors dominated the visiting Lynnwood Royals on their way to a 48-7 win at Edmonds Stadium Friday evening.

The Alec Rust show got started early, when the Warriors took the first possession of the game and drove downfield with a steady diet of running plays, capped off by a 1-yard Rust quarterback sneak up the middle to give Woodway the early lead.

They would score again in the first quarter, when running back Aaron Barraza took the ball around the right side for a 6-yard score and The Warriors led at the end of one, 14-0.

Lynnwood’s lone bright spot on the night came early in the second quarter when, on fourth down, senior Julius Huedorf threw a beautiful fade pass to the left corner of the endzone, where Ethan Pook made a Tyler Lockett-esque over-the-shoulder catch for the score.

The Royals’ score was set up when Huedorf hit Pavin Soumpholphakdy in stride for a 46-yard gain.

The Warriors scored three more times in the last 5:53 of the half: Twice by Rust, once on another 1-yard QB sneak, and then again when he rumbled 52 yards to paydirt.

The other score came when Barazza scored on a 4-yard run to the left side this time, with 48 seconds remaining. That score was preceded by a nice 42-yard run from senior running back Ryan Fahey down visitor sideline.

The Royals offense struggled to get anything going in the second half, while the Warriors continued to have success, scoring again in the third when Trey Smith ran it in from 6 yards out to give Edmonds-Woodway a 41-7 lead.

Sophomore quarterback Steven Warren Jr., who played most of the second half for the Warriors, accounted for the final score, when he connected with first- half quarterback Rust for a 79-yard pass play, and the 48-7 victory.

The win was the first on the season for the Warriors, while the Royals remain winless.

Prep Football: Lynnwood @ Edmonds-Woodway, September 24, 2021

Lynnwood 0 7 0 0 — 7

Edmonds-Woodway 14 20 7 7 — 48

First quarter scoring:

9:30 — Alec Rust (EW) 1-yard run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT is good

4:17 —Aaron Barraza (EW) 6-yard run; Sanchez-Arias PAT is good

Second quarter scoring:

8:41 — Julius Huedorf (LYNN) 14 yard TD pass to Ethan Pook; Andrew Archide PAT is good

5:53 — Alec Rust (EW) 1-yard run; Sanchez-Arias PAT is good

3:13 — Alec Rust (EW) 52-yard run; 2pt conversion failed

:48 — Aaron Barraza (EW) 4-yard run; Sanchez-Arias PAT is good

Third quarter scoring:

4:05 Trey Smith (EW) 6-yard TD run; Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

11:03 — Steven Warren Jr 79-yard pass to Alec Rust; Sanchez-Arias PAT is good

Records: Lynnwood 0-3-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3-0 overall

Lynnwood’s next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 1; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium; Edmonds-Woodway’s next game: versus Monroe; Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Monroe High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams