Prep football: Warriors down Mavs 27-13 in rivalry game

When Steele Swinton learned that much of the Edmonds-Woodway Warrior offense would go through him in the team’s annual “Jam the Stands” football game against the Meadowdale Mavericks on Friday, the junior was pumped up.

“I was just so excited that I would get the opportunity to carry the ball more and do more for my team,” Swinton said.

Swinton rushed for 88 yards on 23 carries, leading the Warriors’ to a 27-13 victory over the Mavs in the rivalry contest played at Edmonds Stadium.

Swinton scored the first touchdown of the tilt on a 1-yard spurt with 3:46 to go in the first half. The team went on to build a 20-0 lead after second-quarter scores by Ben Grimes and Read Carr.

Grimes ran for 56 yards on 10 carries for E-W as the team rolled up 172 yards in rushing.

“We knew we were going to be more run-heavy this week,” Swinton noted, “but we didn’t know how much. I’m just glad that we just burrowed down and ran good.”

The Warriors’ were also helped by tremendous field position, especially in the first half. E-W started four of their six first-half possessions in Meadowdale territory while the Mavs’ average starting point for first-half drives was their own 22-yard line.

The Mavs’ did put together one successful possession in the first half, driving 80 yards in five plays and finding the end zone with a Hunter Moen 27-yard scamper; but the drive would be the only time Meadowdale crossed midfield before halftime.

The Mavericks pulled to within 20-13 with 4:07 to go in the third quarter when Moen connected with Hussain Al-Mayyahi for a 28-yard TD pass, but that would end the team’s scoring for the night. Meadowdale’s last three possessions ended with two fumbles and a turnover on downs, finishing the team’s chances for victory.

The Warriors added an insurance score with 4:00 to go in the game on a Carr 2-yard TD run.

Edmonds-Woodway celebrated the win at the end of a late night. The kickoff was moved from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. after the 5 p.m. Friday game at Edmonds Stadium went long because of a 90-minute lightning delay. After the game clock ticked down to 0:00, the Warriors gathered in front of their fellow students on the south end of the stadium grandstand, cheering and singing their school fight song boisterously.

“I feel so excited,” Swinton said. “We’ve been grinding for this the whole off-season; the whole season we’ve been looking out for Meadowdale — and now we’ve won. It feels amazing.”

Prep Football: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, Sept. 27

Edmonds-Woodway 7 13 0 7 — 27

Meadowdale 0 7 6 0 — 13

First quarter scoring:

3:46 — Steele Swinton (Edmonds-Woodway) 1-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

8:00 — Ben Grimes (Edmonds-Woodway) 5-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

4:31 — Read Carr (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-yard TD pass to Nathan Tesfatsion; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is wide

2:45 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 27-yard TD run; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

4:07 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 28-yard TD pass to Hussain Al-Mayyahi; Cole Sargent PAT kick is wide

Fourth quarter scoring:

4:00 — Read Carr (Edmonds-Woodway) 2-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Meadowdale 2-1 in 3A Wesco League, 3-1 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next game: versus Squalicum; Friday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

— By Doug Petrowski