Prep football: Warriors knock off Bearcats in key Wesco win

As the four-time defending 3A Wesco League South Conference champion, the Monroe Bearcats have ruled over their conference opponents throughout this decade. Can anyone knock the Bearcats off their perch this year? After Friday night, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors are making a case that they may be the ones who can overtake Monroe and claim this season’s title.

Behind a strong defensive effort and the sure hands of senior Cruz Escandon, E-W built a 16-0 second-half advantage and then held on to defeat the Bearcats 16-8 in a key Wesco League battle played at Monroe High School.

Escandon gathered in two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback George Gizzi while the E-W defense contained the Monroe offensive attack — and even added points themselves to the Warrior scoring total.

Gizzi’s two TD tosses to Escandon, an 11-yarder in the second quarter and a 9-yarder in the third, came on the same play call — “59” — relayed to Escandon via hand signals. The play was utilized after Warrior coaches noticed the height differential between Escandon and the much-shorter Monroe defenders assigned to cover him.

“When we came out and saw it on the field, we said, ‘Hey, if they press him (Escandon), throw him the ball,’” E-W Coach Joe Roth explained after the game.

Given the scenario, Escandon said he was confident that he would be able to haul in any pass over the shorter Bearcat defender. “He pressed, so yeah, I’m going to beat him,” Escandon said.

With both TD tosses, Gizzi was able to drop lofted passes over the Monroe defender’s reach and into a spot that Escandon could catch it for the score. The accuracy Gizzi showed on the two throws was indicative of his performance for the entire game. The E-W sophomore completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 165 yards and the two Escandon touchdowns.

The Warriors’ other points on Friday came when junior Nathan Schlack brought down Monroe quarterback Chris Britt in the Monroe end zone for a first-quarter safety.

As a unit, the E-W defense sacked Britt three times in the contest and forced a huge turnover late in the fourth quarter. As Monroe was driving for a potential game-tying score, Britt fumbled when tripped up in the Bearcat backfield with 2:16 remaining in the game. The loose ball was recovered by E-W’s Carmelo LaRocca at the Warrior 31-yard line and the E-W offense ran out the remainder of the clock to secure the victory.

Monroe’s only points in the contest came on a third-quarter, 37-yard touchdown pass from Britt to senior Jacob Jutte. Britt ran for the successful two-point conversion try.

Overall, Roth liked how his players came through on both sides of the ball in the big road game at Monroe (0-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall). “We played well together. It was a team effort,” Roth said. “They’re a well-coached team, a really good team. We just had to dig down and pull it together.”

Roth admitted that the clash with Monroe was one that he, his coaching staff and the team had been looking forward to since preseason practices began on Aug. 18.

“That’s the one we circled,” Roth said. “They’ve ran the league for a number of years now, so we knew we had to come get it.”

For Cruz — and everyone else on the Warrior squad — it was the first victory over Monroe in their high school careers as the Bearcats have pummelled E-W over the past three seasons by a combined score of 119-21.

‘It feels great. It feels really good,” Cruz said. “They’ve got a great environment here and we came out and balled.”

Now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the 3A Wesco League South Conference this year — and showing strength both offensively and defensively early in the season — Edmonds-Woodway has high hopes of making 2025 a memorable one for Warrior football.

“The sky’s the limit with this team,” Roth said. “We’re good; a well-rounded team. So we’ll see what happens.”

The Warriors will next face the 2-0 Everett Seagulls on Friday, Sept. 19; kickoff at Edmonds Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

Prep Football Edmonds-Woodway at Monroe, Sept. 12

Edmonds-Woodway 2 7 7 0 – 16

Monroe 0 0 8 0 – 8

1st quarter scoring:

3:45 – Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) tackles Chris Britt (Monroe) in Monroe end zone for a safety

2nd quarter scoring:

11:53 – George Gizzi (Edmonds-Woodway) 11-yard TD pass to Cruz Escandon; Tyler Yates PAT kick is good

3rd quarter scoring:

6:58 – George Gizzi (Edmonds-Woodway) 9-yard TD pass to Cruz Escandon; Tyler Yates PAT kick is good

:29 – Chris Britt (Monroe) 37-yard TD pass to Jacob Jutte; two-point conversion attempt is good (Chris Britt run)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Monroe 0-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Everett; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Monroe next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium