Prep football: With win over Everett, Royals start season 2-0

The Lynnwood Royals start the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-2017 season that saw the team advance into the state tournament.

The Royals rode work horse Daniel Tran to the 26-20 Victory Friday night over the Everett Seagulls at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Tran had 180 yards rushing on 19 carries and two scores, including an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave Lynnwood the points they would need to hang on and defeat the Gulls.

After winning just one game over the past two seasons, the Royals program has seen its fair share of hardship in that time.

“This means a lot (getting to 2-0),” Head Coach Keauntea Bankhead said after the game. “Our last (conference) win came two years ago.”

“Since August when we started camp, it was ‘We got to have a different mindset,'” Bankhead said. “Everything last year, two years past, we just had to put that out and start fresh. Man, we got a young group of guys that come to work every week, and they’re learning. They’re getting better every week. We’re just trying to take this whole 10 weeks of the season and go 1-0 each week. The guys are buying in and the energy is just different. I’m proud of these guys and they deserve it.”

The Royals will host the Meadowdale Mavericks in a meeting of early-season unbeatens next Friday night. The game will begin at 8 p.m.at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Lynnwood at Everett, Sept. 13

Lynnwood 14 6 0 6 — 26

Everett 7 6 0 7 — 20

First quarter scoring:

— Daniel Tran (Lynnwood) 1-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick

— Jeremy Reed (Everett) 27-yard TD run; Jase Caveny-Marty PAT kick

— Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 4-yard TD pass to Zack Newson; Andrew Archide PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

— Jeremy Reed (Everett) 16-yard TD run; Jase Caveny-Marty PAT kick no good

— Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 6-yard TD pass to Tanner Fahey; Andrew Archide PAT kick no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

— Daniel Tran (Lynnwood) 11-yard TD run; Andrew Archide PAT kick no good

— Jeremy Reed (Everett) 90-yard kickoff return for TD; Jase Caveny-Marty PAT

Records: Lynnwood 1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Everett 0-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams