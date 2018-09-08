Prep football: Young Royals offense struggles in loss to Everett

1 of 7

The Royals’ young offense struggled in Friday night’s game against the Everett Seagulls, which ended in a 25-7 loss for Lynnwood.

The Lynnwood Royals hosted the Seagulls Friday night at Edmonds Stadium. Just over 47 minutes into the ball game, Everett held the young Royals scoreless, while scoring 25 points of their own.

Lynnwood’s lone score came with 19 seconds remaining in the game on a touchdown pass from sophomore Christian Kirkman to receiver, Nate Killen.

The final score was 25-7, handing the Royals their second loss on the young season.

“We just preach about finishing,” said Lynnwood head coach Keauntea Bankhead after the loss. “Our depth hurt us. If we get guys tired or hurt, the drop off (in talent), hurts us. Everett was physical up front.

“They had good running backs, and their O-line is great,” Bankhead continued. “We’ve just got to get back to work tomorrow morning. Other than that, we’re young! It’s some of these guys’ first varsity snaps. Every game is a learning experience for them. We did struggle on offense. It wasn’t a good game for us. We turned the ball over maybe three times. We’ve just got to come out and execute a little better. That’s a good football team over there. My hat’s off to them.”

The 0-2 Royals will look to get their first win of the season against their cross-town rival, Meadowdale who is also 0-2 after their 38-7 loss to Shorewood on Friday.

That game will begin at 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium, next Friday, Sept. 14.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams