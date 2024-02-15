Prep girls basketball: Arlington outlasts Lynnwood in district semifinal

Posted: February 15, 2024 2
Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker (0) leads a fast break guarded by Arlington’s Tatum Carbajal (20) in a District 1 3A semifinal game at Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Wednesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

The top-seeded Arlington girls basketball team withstood a fierce challenge from Lynnwood on Wednesday and took a 51-45 win over the Royals in a 3A District 1 semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Lynnwood fell to 14-8 overall and will play Monroe at noon Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck in the tournament’s consolation round. The winner earns one of the tournament’s third places and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.

Arlington improved to 20-2 with the win Wednesday and will face Snohomish in the district championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The No. 4-seeded Panthers (16-5) defeated second-seeded Meadowdale 71-64 on Wednesday.

Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik (center) battles for a loose ball on Wednesday.
Lynnwood’s Jocelyn Tamayo (left) drives to the hoop, guarded by Arlington’s Kierra Reese (22).
Lynnwood’s Mataya Canda (right) looks to make a pass.
The Lynnwood bench celebrates a Royals 3-pointer to keep Lynnwood in the hunt in the fourth quarter.
Lynnwood’s Teyah Clark (11) shoots a layup in the first half on Wednesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME