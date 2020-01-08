Prep girls basketball: Boston scores 32 to lead Lynnwood over Oak Harbor

The Lynnwood Royals won their second straight Wesco League girls basketball game with an overpowering 72-45 blowout over the Oak Harbor Wildcats on Tuesday at Oak Harbor High School.

Nakia Boston led Lynnwood with 32 points, 22 of which came in the first half when the Royals built a 39-15 lead at halftime.

Lynnwood will try for three wins in a row when the team hosts the Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Thursday, Jan. 9; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Oak Harbor, Jan. 7

Lynnwood 16 23 14 19 — 72

Oak Harbor 7 8 9 21 — 45

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 32, Katelyn Kesinger 9, Emily Whybark 7, Chloe Clark 6, Nikki Gossler 5, Madison Steele 4, Marika Canda 3, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Hailey Johnson 2, Arianna Ilog 2

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Anna Jones 12, Mikhaela Cortez 9, Jasmine Ford 7, Tiana Jackson 6, Olivia Waite 6, Chloe Frank 4, Grace Waite 1

Records: Lynnwood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7 overall; Oak Harbor 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School