Prep girls basketball: Incoming E-W freshmen win Everett 3on3; Lynnwood girls coach resigns

Four Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2029 members took to the streets of downtown Everett over the weekend and placed first in their division at the annual Everett 3on3 basketball tournament.

Amelia Faber, Sloane Franks, Madeline Kost and Amara Leckie — all incoming freshmen to EWHS this fall — teamed up and went unbeaten in their five tourney games to win the Teen 14-15 Female division championship.

Named “Foolish Four,” Faber, Franks, Kost and Leckie went 5-0 during the weekend street basketball event, defeating their opponents by a combined score of 98-28. The Foolish Four prevailed over their opposition, the Fire Hawks, in the division’s championship contest 20-3 on Sunday.

Faber, Franks, Kost and Leckie have been playing together in the Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball feeder program since the 5th grade. This was the first year the four have joined forces for the Everett street basketball weekend tournament. All four have hopes of playing basketball at the high school level for the E-W Warriors beginning this winter.

The Everett 3on3 basketball tournament, which takes over six blocks of downtown Everett for a weekend each summer, drew nearly 300 players in 35 classifications for the two-day event.

In other local high school girls basketball news, Eddie McFerrin announced that he has stepped down from the head coaching position at Lynnwood High School.

McFerrin coached the Royals for five seasons, and Lynnwood compiled a record of 47-49 over his tenure. McFerrin led the Royals to three postseason tourney berths, including a state tournament appearance to cap off the 2022-2023 season.

McFerrin’s departure from Lynnwood leaves the school with two current head coach openings in their athletic department. In addition to now looking to fill the role in girls basketball, the Royals are looking for a new head coach for track and field for the 2025-26 school year.





