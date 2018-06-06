Prep girls basketball: Local teams to participate in Edmonds Shootout June 8-10

The Edmonds Shootout, billed as the largest summer prep girls basketball tournament in the state, takes over three local high school gymnasiums starting on Friday, June 8, and continuing through the weekend.

The tourney will feature 40 varsity teams and 32 junior varsity squads, with the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals all fielding teams in both divisions.

Six varsity teams that played in WIAA state tournaments last spring are slated to be part of the lineup this weekend, including three 4A state trophy winners: Woodinville (2nd in state), Kentridge (3rd in state) and Kentlake (5th in state).

Edmonds Shootout games begin on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood high schools; the championship games for both the varsity and junior varsity divisions will take place Sunday afternoon at Meadowdale High School.

To view the brackets for the 2018 Edmonds Shootout, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rOoT7UoqjL1jpFjnzd9sRVKKlPAwKhy/view.

Prep Girls Basketball: 2018 Edmonds Shootout opening games (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood varsity teams)

— Meadowdale vs. Cedarcrest, Friday, June 8, 4:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lake Washington, Friday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Lynnwood vs. Seattle Lutheran, Friday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School