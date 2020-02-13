Prep girls basketball: Loss to Chargers ends Royals’ season

Members of the Lynnwood High School girls basketball found themselves fighting for their basketball lives Wednesday night where they hosted the Marysville-Getchell Chargers in a 3A District 1 tournament “play-in” game — in which the winner advances to the tournament, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

Having beaten the Chargers 47-38 in a regular-season game Jan. 9, the Royals were hoping to repeat that performance. Trailing by one at halftime after having led 10-0 at one point in the first quarter, Lynnwood was unable to keep pace with Marysville-Getchell in the second half, falling 55-40.

Senior Nakia Boston found herself in foul trouble, committing her fourth foul early in the third quarter. That left Lynnwood without its season scoring leader on the court for the better part of the second half. She ended the game with 14, scoring just five points in the second half.

Freshman Ellie Jackson led the Chargers with 26 points, coming in large part in the form of eight 3-pointers; a Marysville-Getchell single-game record for 3s in a game. She had been held scoreless during the first Royals-Chargers meeting in January.

The loss ends the Lady Royals 2019-20 season.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Lynnwood, Feb. 12

Getchell 13 12 12 18 — 55

Lynnwood 12 12 07 09 — 40

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 14, Chloe Clark 10, Madison Steele 5, Marika Canda 3, Arianna IIog 3, Emily Whybark 3, Sarah McArthur 2, Katelyn Kesinger 0

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Ellie Jackson 26, Maddy Grandbois 13, Madison Hagglund 5, Jayda Pittman 5, Faith Sherman 4, Brionna Palm 2, Alexus Atkins 0, Beni Luboya 0

Records: Lynnwood 8-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-13 overall; Getchell 5-9 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 9-12 overall

Lynnwood’s next game: The Royals season is over.

Marysville-Getchell next game: versus Arlington; Friday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m. at Arlington High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams