Prep girls basketball: Lynnwood falls to Lake Stevens in non-league matchup

As the Lynnwood Royals approach the midpoint of their 2023-2024 season, the team has shown that they can put up big offensive numbers and win basketball games by overwhelming opponents on the scoreboard.

But on Friday against a strong Lake Stevens Vikings squad, the Royals just didn’t have the scoring touch they needed to pull out a road victory.

Lynnwood failed to reach the 60-point mark in a game for just the third time this season and lost to the Vikings 66-59 in a non-league contest played at Lake Stevens High School.

The loss was just the second for the Royals this year; in both setbacks the squad didn’t break the 60-point threshold (the loss to Lake Stevens on Friday and a 63-56 defeat to Arlington on Dec. 11).

While Lynnwood Coach Eddie Mcferrin gave some credit to the defensive effort put out by Lake Stevens, he conceded that a surprisingly poor shooting night by his squad led to the defeat.

“We got caught up in that 3-2 (zone) defense they were playing,” Mcferrin said. “But we really just couldn’t hit buckets and finish layups tonight for some reason.”

After a back-and-forth early start to the game, Lake Stevens pulled ahead for good late in the first quarter. Then after leading 36-28 at halftime, the Vikings saw that advantage grow to 11 points, 39-28, at the 6:41 mark of the third quarter after a Tessa Anastasi 3-pointer.

The Royals climbed back to within six points a couple times in the second half but couldn’t get any closer due in part to their unusually erratic shooting performance.

“That fourth quarter really hurt us, that we missed four or five crucial layups down the stretch and a couple big 3s that would have brought us right there,” Mcferrin said. “But sometimes we get them to drop and sometimes we don’t. That’s the way the ball bounces.”

Lynnwood’s Kayla Lorenz led all scorers in the game with 24 points and Aniya Hooker added 19 points, but no other Royals reached double figures in scoring. It was just the second time this season that Lynnwood didn’t have at least three players score more than 10 points in a game.

The Vikings (0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 6-2 overall) were led in scoring by the 17 points of Keira Tupua; 6-foot senior Nisa Ellis contributed 15 points by dominating down low, something Mcferrin took note of in his postgame comments.

“We weren’t able to get Nisa out of the paint,” Mcferrin said. “She had a great game.”

With a 7-2 overall record and a 4-1 mark in 2A/3A Wesco League play, the Royals are still one of the favorites to win the regular season league title and to fight for a District 1 3A championship. With that in mind, Mcferrin wasn’t too upset with the loss to the 4A Vikings.

“We’re still a contending team. This was a non-conference game; it really doesn’t matter,” Mcferrin said. “I sort of put these games in our ‘way to make us better’ (category).”

“It’s going to make us better,” he continued. “We’ll get back to the drawing board on Tuesday and see what we can do to fix the defensive problems and finishing layups and get those jumpers to go down.”

“We’ve got 11 games to get better, so that’s the key,” he concluded. “I think I know we’re going to make the playoffs, it’s just a matter of where we’re going to sit. But these next 11 games we just got to get a little bit better.”

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Lake Stevens, Dec. 22

Lynnwood 12 16 16 15 – 59

Lake Stevens 17 19 18 12 – 66

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kayla Lorenz 24, Aniya Hooker 19, Jacelyn Tamayo 6, Teyah Clark 5, Ena Dodik 4, Nyree Johnson 1, Dina Yonas

Lake Stevens individual scoring: Keira Tupua 17, Nisa Ellis 15, Griffyn Eyman 11, Tessa Anastasi 8, Noelani Tupua 7, Kamryn Wenz 6, Kendal Kuehl 2, Addy Baker

Records: Lynnwood 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League; 7-2 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 6-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Decatur (Federal Way); Thursday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski