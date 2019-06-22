Prep girls basketball: Lynnwood’s Kirkman to play in All-State Girls’ game June 22

Lynnwood Royal Amayah Kirkman will get a chance to showcase her skills on the court Saturday, June 22, at the 2019 Washington/North Idaho All-State Girls’ Basketball Games being played outside of Spokane.

Kirkman, who will be a senior next season for the Royals, is a member of the 2A/3A West team that will face the 2A/3A East squad at 5:30 p.m. at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake.

Kirkman is a two-time All-Wesco League honoree, named to the 2A/3A South Conference first team last season and the 2A/3A South Conference second team in 2016-2017. The point guard averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game last year as a junior for the Royals.

The 2A/3A All-State game is the finale of three contests being played on Saturday, with the B game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the 1A contest slated for 3:30 p.m. The games are also scheduled to be available online at https://web.playsight.com/facility/hub-sport-center-basketball/about.