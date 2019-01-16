Prep girls basketball: Mavericks cruise to conference win over Cedarcrest

1 of 6

With just seven games remaining in the regular season, the Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team came into Tuesday night’s game needing a victory to keep pace with a log jam of teams fighting for the final spots into the post season. A log jam that includes the Mavs’ opponent for the night, the Cedarcrest Red Wolves.

The game was all Meadowdale from the opening tip — and was a game that saw every Maverick score on the way to a dominating 63-35 victory.

The Mavs raced out in front early, ending the first quarter with a 14-7 lead, thanks in large part to four 3-pointers from Lilly Williams.

The second quarter saw guards Alicia Morrison and Soriah Swinton take over and score a combined 14 of the team’s 24 points in the quarter. That was in addition to some aggressive team defense that held the Wolves to just 6 points, which gave the Mavericks a 38-13 halftime lead.

From there, Meadowdale head coach Arlie Mahler was able to play his bench most of the second half and coast to the 63-35 win.

Junior Lilly Williams had 16 points to lead Meadowdale while Alicia Morrison added 11.

Katharine Townley and Helena VanEss each had 7 to lead the Red Wolves.

The Mavericks’ next game will be played Friday night, Jan. 18 when they travel to Edmonds-Woodway High School to take on the Warriors. The game will tip off at 5:40 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Cedarcrest at Meadowdale, Jan. 15, 2019

Cedarcrest 7 6 11 11 —35

Meadowdale 14 24 17 8 —63

Cedarcrest scoring: Katharine Townley 7, Helena VanEss 7, Ava LaPorte 4, Rose Carlson 4, Cassidy Sweney 3, Sidra Griffin 3, Katelynn Smith 3, Grace McKenzie 2, Ava Erhardt 2, Emme Rezoski 0

Meadowdale scoring: Lilly Williams, Alicia Morrison 11, Adriana Valadez 7, Soriah Swinton 7, Fatoumata Jaiteh 6, Camryn Cassidy 5, Kaylee Whatmore 4, Taylor Kesselring 2, Kaisha Stark 2, Maia Austvold 2, Cassidy Gamble 1

Records: Cedarcrest 4-4 Conference, 9-5 overall; Meadowdale 4-4 Conference, 9-5 overall

Meadowdale’s next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 18, 5:40 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams