Prep girls basketball: Mavericks dominate Seagulls in district loser-out game

Using a big 11-2 run to start the second quarter, the Meadowdale Mavericks stampeded their way to a 63-42 victory over the Everett Seagulls Tuesday in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at Meadowdale High School.

With the win, the Lady Mavericks’ postseason is still alive. Next, they’ll play the Ferndale Golden Eagles in another district tourney loser-out contest; the game will tipoff at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Shorewood High School following the 6 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway vs. Snohomish loser-out matchup.

You can view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Girls Basketball: Everett at Meadowdale, Feb. 18 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Meadowdale 63 – Everett 42

Records: Meadowdale 15-7 overall; Everett 12-11 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Ferndale; Thursday, Feb. 20; 7:45 p.m. at Shorewood High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)