Prep girls basketball: Mavericks dominate Thunderbirds in final game of season

In their final game of the season, the Lady Mavericks dominated the visiting Shorewood Thunderbirds from the start, on their way to a 36-point win in The Stable at Meadowdale High School

The game, which the Mavs won 67-31, marked the final time that varsity seniors Kaisha Stark, Fatoumata Jaiteh and McKenna Leith would take the floor as Mavericks. Stark and Jaiteh have been the leaders of this team — the All-League caliber players that opposing teams must prepare for. Wednesday night, however, was McKenna Leith’s night to shine.

Leith led the Mavs with 18 points coming on six 3-pointers, notching her career Meadowdale varsity high.

“It meant a lot.” Leith said after the game. “I’ve been playing since I was 5, and I was hoping I could end it off really well. Honestly, it just felt really good. When I was shooting it, I was just like, It’s going in. It just felt so good. I started crying after the game. It was emotional.”

“That was pretty special,” head coach Arie Mahler said of his senior. “Fatou and Keisha get a lot of credit, and deservedly so, but McKenna has been a rock all four years here. She flies under the radar, she’s not super vocal, but she shows up every day. She gives everything she’s got. She’s always offering to do the extra things. So, for her to have a send-off like that tonight, was special. The beauty was watching her fellow seniors celebrate her.”

Meadowdale finishes the COVID-abbreviated season 6-3.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorewood at Meadowdale, June 9, 2021

Shorewood 05 10 08 08 — 31

Meadowdale 19 16 14 18 — 67

Shorewood individual scoring: Symone Pease 8, Kate Evans 7, Izze Peijs 5, Addison Trull 5, Mia Battle 2, Kaitlin Spadafora 2, Joy Brandenstein 2, Meagan Peery 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Mckenna Leith 18, Gia Powell 17, Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Kaisha Stark 7, Jordan Leith 6, Amy Sonja 3, Ava Powell 2, Jenaly Gabriel 2, McKenna Kuecker 0, Avery Jordan 0

Final 2020-2021 Records: Shorewood 4-6 overall; Meadowdale 6-3 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams