Prep girls basketball: Mavericks dominate Tomahawks

The Meadowdale Mavericks picked up an easy win on Thursday with a 74-22 victory over the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks in a Wesco League girls basketball game played at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

The Mavericks raced out to a 52-8 halftime lead over a Tomahawks squad that is winless in Wesco League contests this season.

Lilly Williams led the Mavs with 17 points while Jenaly Gabriel scored 12 points in the victory.

Things will get tougher when Meadowdale faces Stanwood Friday, Jan. 17. The Spartans have won two of their last three games. Tipoff at Meadowdale High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Pilchuck, Jan. 16

Meadowdale 20 32 12 10 — 74

Marysville-Pilchuck 5 3 9 5 — 22

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 17, Jenaly Gabriel 12, Kaisha Stark 9, Nicole Dallas 9, Ava Powell 8, Fatoumata Jaiteh 5, Alicia Morrison 5, Soriah Swinton 5, Silja Knutsen 2, Jordan Leith 2

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Madyson Baxter 12, Aubre Zackuse 3, Savannah Benjamin 2, Briana Ruiz 2, Alissa Edge 2, Lauren Lewis 1, Imajine Moses, Sasha Dibble, Kelsey Edge, Christy De La Paz, Emily Hamre, Trinity Williams

Records: Meadowdale 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-3 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-10 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski