Prep girls basketball: Mavs beat Chargers in district tourney

With a big second-half surge on Friday, the Meadowdale Lady Mavericks sent out a strong message that they are not ready to throw in the towel on the 2018-2019 season.

The Lady Mavericks will play another day after a surprising 55-43 win over the Marysville-Getchell Chargers in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Meadowdale rode an 18-4 third quarter scoring advantage to move pass the tournament’s No. 4-seeded Chargers and into a winner-to-regionals/state loser-out contest set for Saturday, Feb. 16.

Soriah Swinton led the Lady Mavs’ effort on Friday with 15 points. Alicia Morrison tallied 12 points while Fatoumata Jaiteh added 11 in the victory.

Marysville-Getchell’s Mikail Montez scored 18 points while Maddy Grandbois contributed 13 points in the lost that ended the Chargers’ promising season.

Next up for Meadowdale will be the tournament’s No. 2-seed Shorecrest Scots in a winner-to-regionals/state loser-out contest to be played at Everett Community College on Saturday. Tipoff will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. (following two other district tournament games begin played at the site).

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Getchell, Feb. 15 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Meadowdale 8 10 18 19 — 55

Marysville-Getchell 12 11 4 16 — 43

Meadowdale individual scoring: Soriah Swinton 15, Alicia Morrison 12, Fatoumata Jaiteh 11, Kaisha Stark 7, Lilly Williams 6, Kaylee Whatmore 2, Taylor Kesselring 2, Camryn Cassidy, Cassidy Gamble, Adriana Valadez, Maia Austvold

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Mikail Montez 18, Maddy Grandbois 13, Sydney Norton 3, Kortney Crane 3, Madison Hagglund 2, Alexus Atkins 2, Kiki Green 2, Brionna Palm

Records: Meadowdale 14-8 overall; Marysville-Getchell 15-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Saturday, Feb. 16; 2:30 p.m. at Everett Community College (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament winner-to-regionals/state, loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski