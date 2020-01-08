Prep girls basketball: Mavs beat Chargers on road Tuesday

The Meadowdale Mavericks outscored the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 18-4 in the second quarter to earn a Wesco League girls basketball road victory on Tuesday 45-32 at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Lilly Williams scored 15 points to lead the Mavs in the win.

Meadowdale will be back on the road on Friday when the team travels to Everett to face the Seagulls; tipoff at Everett High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Getchell, Jan. 7

Meadowdale 8 18 9 10 — 45

Marysville-Getchell 8 4 8 12 — 32

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 15, Fatoumata Jaiteh 9, Alicia Morrison 6, Kaisha Stark 4, Nicole Dallas 3, Silja Knutsen 3, Maia Austvold 2, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Soriah Swinton 1, Jordan Leith

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Maddy Grandbois 14, Madison Hagglund 5, Jayda Pittman 4, Faith Sherman 4, Ellis Jackson 3, Alexus Atkins 2, Brionna Palm, Erica Martin

Records: Meadowdale 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-3 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Everett; Friday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School