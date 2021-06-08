Prep girls basketball: Mavs defeat Royals for second time this season

It took an overtime period May 28 for the Meadowdale High School girls basketball team to claim a 57-51 win over the Lynnwood Royals. In a re-match Monday night at Lynnwood High School, the Mavericks made easier work of the young Royals on their way to a 66-53 victory.

Meadowdale jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter, forcing a Lynnwood time out to regroup. The quarter ended with the Lady Mavs up by six, 19-13.

In the second quarter, the Royals went on a run of their own. They retook the lead, 27-26, with 1:16 before the half when Nyree Johnson banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing. Each team would score once more before half, with Lynnwood leading 29-28.

Led by senior Fatoumata Jaiteh and sophomore Jordan Leith, the Mavericks controlled the second half, outscoring Lynnwood 19-12 in each of the third and fourth quarters. Jaiteh had 14 after the break, while Leith had 11 in the second half.

Lynnwood played without junior guard Mia Jones, who had led the Royals with 18 the last time these two teams met. Nyree Johnson led all scorers Monday night with 19.

Jaiteh and Leith had 17 apiece for the Mavs, with 15 of Leith’s 17 coming on five 3-pointers. Freshman Gia Powell added 16.

Meadowdale moves to 5-3 on the season. The Mavs’ next game will be Thursday, June 9, when they host Shorewood for their final game of the season. That game will start at 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

Lynnwood moves to 4-5. They will face Kamiak in their last game of the season — Thursday, June 9, at Kamiak High School. The game will start at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, June 7, 2021

Meadowdale 19 09 19 19 – 66

Lynnwood 13 16 12 12 – 53

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nyree Johnson 19, Kayla Lorenz 11, Dina Yonas 9, Aniya Hooker 9, Mataya Canda 3, Sarah McArthur 2, Gisselle Garcia 0, Faith Roberts 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh 17, Jordan Leith 17, Gia Powell 16, Kaisha Stark 9, Ava Powell 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, McKenna Kuecker 2

Records: Lynnwood 4-5 overall; Meadowdale 5-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Kamiak; Thursday, June 9; 7:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood; Thursday, June 9; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams