Prep girls basketball: Mavs defeat Royals on Senior Night

On Senior Night in The Stable, the Meadowdale Lady Mavericks jumped out to a 12-4 lead and never looked back on their way to an easy 23-point win over the visiting Lynnwood Royals Tuesday night, 70-47.

Jamie Christiansen, a senior who typically plays for Meadowdale’s junior varsity team, got the scoring started, knocking down a mid-range jumper from the left wing.

Senior Lilly Williams led the Mavs in scoring with 17 that included five 3-pointers. Those 3-pointers add to her Meadowdale record for most career threes, bringing her total to 208. That’s eight more than the standing boys basketball record of 200 in a career at Meadowdale.

The Mavs did a good job holding Lynnwood’s standout guard Nakia Boston in check for much of the game.

Averaging over 23 points per game for the season coming in to Tuesday night, Boston entered the fourth quarter with just five. She managed to score 12 in the final period to finish tied with Williams for the game’s high scorer but many of those points came against non-starters for Meadowdale, who played much of the period.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Feb. 5

Lynnwood 07 11 13 16 — 47

Meadowdale 16 20 18 16 — 70

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 17, Chloe Clark 10, Ariana Ilog 8, Madison Steele 6, Marika Canda 3, Emily Whybark 3, Katelyn kesinger 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 17, Fatoumata Jaiteh 13, Alicia Morrison 11, Kaisha Stark 8, Silja Knutsen 4, Nicole Dallas 4, Ava Powell 4, Jenaly Gabriel 3, Maia Austvold 2, Soriah Swinton 2, Jamie Christiansen 2

Records: Lynnwood 7-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-11 overall; Meadowdale 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 13-5 overall

Meadowdale’s next game: versus Montlake Terrace; Friday, Feb. 7; at 5:40 p.m. at Montlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood’s next game: versus Archbishop Murphy, Friday, Feb. 7; at 7:15 p.m. The game will be played at Lynnwood High School.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams